BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Releases Earnings Results

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.78 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $10.48. 88,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,892. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

