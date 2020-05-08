BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. Cfra cut their price objective on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE BBL opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BHP Group by 3,029.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after buying an additional 2,007,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after buying an additional 633,426 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 498,191 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,434,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

