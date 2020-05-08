Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s previous close.

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

BCYC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $249.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 221.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

