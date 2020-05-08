BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. BidiPass has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

