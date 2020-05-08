Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. First Analysis started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $79,107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.