Binance USD Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market cap of $178.16 million and $113.66 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.03466016 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 178,041,178 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.