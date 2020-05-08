Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Biogen comprises 2.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.02. 1,126,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,256. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.84. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

