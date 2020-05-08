Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $314.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.84. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

