Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,486.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027574 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 558.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006630 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032285 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,949.19 or 1.00188692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000597 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00070218 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000461 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

