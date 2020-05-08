BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $594,255.27 and approximately $24,896.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00471883 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00100195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00055461 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,918,660,219 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Exmo, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

