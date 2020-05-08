BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BJRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 661,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $353.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.90. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Lynds purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

