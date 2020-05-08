Black Hills Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) – Williams Capital issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Black Hills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year. Williams Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

