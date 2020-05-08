Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Blackbaud worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,158,000 after acquiring an additional 229,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,714. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

