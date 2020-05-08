BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0348

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CoinExchange. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $16,082.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004929 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,937,345 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

