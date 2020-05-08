BlackRock Inc. Acquires 357,882 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.03% of Teleflex worth $1,362,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $343.27 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.61 and a 200-day moving average of $346.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

