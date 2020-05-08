BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.45% of Valero Energy worth $1,569,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

