BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.30% of Marriott International worth $1,284,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

