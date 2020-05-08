BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,188,569 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.19% of Phillips 66 worth $1,695,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

NYSE PSX opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

