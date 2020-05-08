BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,112,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.52% of Entergy worth $1,608,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

