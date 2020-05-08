BlackRock Inc. Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.50% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,288,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $197.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $201.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

