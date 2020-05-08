BlackRock Inc. Has $1.33 Billion Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.08% of Schlumberger worth $1,325,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $538,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.10 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

NYSE:SLB opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.