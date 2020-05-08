BlackRock Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,887,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.53% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,344,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

