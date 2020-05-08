BlackRock Inc. Has $1.53 Billion Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,504,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.45% of Kellogg worth $1,530,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,122,000 after buying an additional 401,059 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

