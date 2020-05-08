BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,208 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.93% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $1,357,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

ADM stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

