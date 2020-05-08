BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,198,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,425,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Trane as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,191,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $44,018,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,313,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,855,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

TT stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.09.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

