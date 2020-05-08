BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 4.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,745 shares of company stock valued at $73,059,504. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $497.39. 537,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.12 and a 200-day moving average of $486.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

