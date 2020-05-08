BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,127,661 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.75% of Skyworks Solutions worth $1,325,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

