BlackRock Inc. Purchases 91,204 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.41% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,333,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,460,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.09 and a 200 day moving average of $219.29. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

