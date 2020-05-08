BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 647,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of Baidu worth $1,325,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,675,211,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,578.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.