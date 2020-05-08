BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,644,120 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,524,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644,120 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.65% of Procter & Gamble worth $18,097,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 267.5% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 164,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 119,997 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

