BlackRock Inc. Sells 712,919 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,208,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.22% of Church & Dwight worth $1,296,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

