BlackRock Inc. Sells 918,173 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,452,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 918,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.78% of Keysight Technologies worth $1,376,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

KEYS stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

