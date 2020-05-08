Bob’s Repair (BOB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $448,219.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $570,362.47 and $448,219.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.03407986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031498 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001602 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

