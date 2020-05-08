Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,771.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 369.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $1,443.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,352.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,777.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 47.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

