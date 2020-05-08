Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $1,450.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,749.46.

BKNG traded down $13.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,430.83. The company had a trading volume of 873,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,352.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,777.84. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,893,000 after acquiring an additional 120,885 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Booking by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

