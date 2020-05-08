Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,771.77.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $23.29 on Friday, reaching $1,420.62. The company had a trading volume of 678,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,609. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,352.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,777.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $6,448,282,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,137,000 after buying an additional 69,748 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Booking by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,990,000 after acquiring an additional 423,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Booking by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,218,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

