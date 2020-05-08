BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $63,911.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00045715 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.