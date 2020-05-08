Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.56% of Bridge Bancorp worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,992 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $385.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

