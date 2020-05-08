Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,420,697 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $177,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,531,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,333. The firm has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

