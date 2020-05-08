Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.75. 1,823,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,887. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.51 and a 200 day moving average of $288.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

