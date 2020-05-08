Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.89-4.99 EPS.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.81. 887,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,993. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

