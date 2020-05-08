Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.89-4.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.493-4.493 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.