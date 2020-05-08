Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at $60,493,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total value of $6,092,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,664,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded up $14.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.70. 2,138,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.33. RingCentral has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $263.52. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -405.78 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

