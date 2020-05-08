Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce $29.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. Veracyte posted sales of $30.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $131.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.29 million to $139.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $162.07 million, with estimates ranging from $153.43 million to $170.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after buying an additional 194,825 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.