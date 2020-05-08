Brokerages Expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) will announce $42.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. Capital City Bank Group reported sales of $38.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.70 million to $172.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $165.10 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $170.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital City Bank Group.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCBG. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Stan W. Connally acquired 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $102,243 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

CCBG stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.95.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

