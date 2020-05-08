Brokerages Expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to announce sales of $10.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $42.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.57 million to $44.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.30 million, with estimates ranging from $42.93 million to $45.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 182.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPTA stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

