Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Cerecor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04).

CERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,951,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,670.00. Insiders purchased 4,147,876 shares of company stock worth $9,958,879 over the last 90 days. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cerecor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.77. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

