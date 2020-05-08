Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $4.33 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $13.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $15.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $18.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

