Brokers Issue Forecasts for Freehold Royalties Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Freehold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$36.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.10 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

TSE FRU traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.74. 87,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,217. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.99. The company has a market cap of $453.30 million and a PE ratio of 95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,575.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

