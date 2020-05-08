Brokers Issue Forecasts for Masonite International Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of DOOR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.55. 13,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,725. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Masonite International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Masonite International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

